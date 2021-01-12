Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $76.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley traded as high as $77.17 and last traded at $76.11, with a volume of 93957 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.06.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MS. ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,927 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,256,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,330,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,085,000 after buying an additional 741,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,308,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,266,000 after buying an additional 589,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $138.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

