Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Holdings Boosted by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 1.9% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $24,175,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.05.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $76.02. 504,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,162,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $137.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average of $54.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.