Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:MCL)

Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL) declared a dividend on Friday, November 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) stock opened at GBX 59.58 ($0.78) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.20 million and a PE ratio of 16.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 46.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 47.48. Morses Club PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 133.80 ($1.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.58.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th.

In related news, insider Nigel Knowles acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,200 ($12,019.86).

About Morses Club PLC (MCL.L)

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers online lending and e-money current account services. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 85 branches and approximately 1,695 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

