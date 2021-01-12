Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:MCL)

Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL) declared a dividend on Friday, November 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) stock opened at GBX 59.58 ($0.78) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.20 million and a PE ratio of 16.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 46.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 47.48. Morses Club PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 133.80 ($1.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.58.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th.
About Morses Club PLC (MCL.L)
Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers online lending and e-money current account services. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 85 branches and approximately 1,695 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.
