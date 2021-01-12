MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Update

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 334.1% from the December 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MTN Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. New Street Research downgraded MTN Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of MTNOY stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.27. 28,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,056. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. MTN Group has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $5.99.

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications industry. The company offers mobile voice, international calling, roaming, closed user group, enterprise bundle, corporate APN, reverse bill URL, and enterprise mobility services. It also provides domestic and international MPLS, dedicated internet, business broadband, fiber to the business, carrier Ethernet, MS express route, AWS direct connect, managed LAN, and SD WAN services.

