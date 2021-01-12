Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €228.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €228.00 ($268.24) target price from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Munchener Ruckvers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €249.29 ($293.28).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

