Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Acquires 8,520 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 303.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 581.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.71. The company had a trading volume of 158,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.23. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $64.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.