Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $1.59 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 28.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,355,000 after acquiring an additional 659,549 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in 3M by 191.6% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.96. The stock had a trading volume of 118,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,230. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.30. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

