Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $440,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,941.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,412. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $141.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.63.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

