Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,988,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,291,000 after purchasing an additional 165,029 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 586,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 530,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 383,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $95.00. 88,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,850. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.69. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $95.53.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

