Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 114 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 33.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,811 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY stock traded down $7.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.25. 248,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,491,763. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $189.30. The company has a market capitalization of $170.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Eli Lilly and from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.13.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

