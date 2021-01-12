Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 167 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.2% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. United Bank boosted its position in Honeywell International by 15.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 6,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in Honeywell International by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.06.

NYSE:HON traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $209.19. 88,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.22 and a 200 day moving average of $175.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $353,808. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.