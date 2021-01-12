Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 273 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VEA traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $48.70. The company had a trading volume of 350,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,201,033. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.63. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $49.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.