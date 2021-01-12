Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. decreased its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 37.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Mercury General stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.90. 2,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,295. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average of $44.18. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $55.71.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.17. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $942.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.31%.

MCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Mercury General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.