Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Short Interest Update

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 403,500 shares, a growth of 872.3% from the December 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,655,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MYCOF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.36. 460,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,314. Mydecine Innovations Group has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.89.

Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc, a life sciences company, develops, markets, and distributes cannabidiol and psilocybin products in North America. It develops natural health products, including psychedelic medicines and fungtional mushroom products; and digital health solutions, such as digital therapeutics and quantified mental health solutions.

