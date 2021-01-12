Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Trading Up 6.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Sidoti raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $14.00. The stock traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.39. Approximately 301,585 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 181,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MYO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Myomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities upped their target price on shares of Myomo from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Get Myomo alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Myomo stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.07% of Myomo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million.

Myomo Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.