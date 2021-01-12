MyWish Achieves Market Cap of $366,488.08 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last week, MyWish has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One MyWish token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $366,488.08 and approximately $213.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00041630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00042497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.64 or 0.00371245 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,535.87 or 0.04467126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MyWish Token Profile

WISH is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

