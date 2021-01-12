National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$335.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$331.07 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) stock opened at C$24.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.27 and a twelve month high of C$25.12. The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

