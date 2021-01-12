National Bank Financial Increases Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$70.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RCI.B. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$66.27.

Rogers Communications stock opened at C$60.95 on Monday. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$46.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.34. The stock has a market cap of C$30.78 billion and a PE ratio of 19.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

