National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCZ) Short Interest Down 95.0% in December

National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCZ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

National General stock opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. National General has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $26.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.41.

Get National General alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%.

There is no company description available for National General Holdings Corp.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.