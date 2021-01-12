National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

NATI stock opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.09.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $308.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.05 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $47,256.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,441.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in National Instruments by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

