National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NOV. Wolfe Research raised National Oilwell Varco from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised National Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on National Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on National Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised National Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Oilwell Varco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.96.

Get National Oilwell Varco alerts:

Shares of National Oilwell Varco stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. National Oilwell Varco has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). National Oilwell Varco had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Oilwell Varco will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 39.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 652,814 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 183,086 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 11.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171,144 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 18,027 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About National Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for National Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.