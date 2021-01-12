Native Utility Token (NUT) Achieves Market Cap of $22.42 Million

Native Utility Token (CURRENCY:NUT) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 12th. Native Utility Token has a total market cap of $22.42 million and approximately $797.00 worth of Native Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Native Utility Token token can currently be bought for $22.81 or 0.00068722 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Native Utility Token has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Native Utility Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00024318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00113079 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00269529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00066141 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 83.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00063694 BTC.

Native Utility Token Token Profile

Native Utility Token’s genesis date was February 26th, 2019. Native Utility Token’s total supply is 9,998,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,854 tokens. The official message board for Native Utility Token is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . Native Utility Token’s official website is eosdt.com

Buying and Selling Native Utility Token

Native Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Native Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Native Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Native Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Native Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Native Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.