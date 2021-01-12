Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Naturgy Energy Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Naturgy Energy Group presently has an average rating of Hold.

GASNY stock opened at $4.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

