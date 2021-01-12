Nestree Trading Up 6.8% Over Last Week (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $6.04 million and $391,486.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Coinone. Over the last week, Nestree has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,692.64 or 0.99973744 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00016610 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00013338 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00046085 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree's total supply is 2,994,901,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,390,030,850 tokens. Nestree's official message board is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

