NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $79.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. NextEra Energy Partners traded as high as $82.81 and last traded at $81.82, with a volume of 60349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.52.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.69.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,510 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,864 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.70 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.96.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.