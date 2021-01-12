NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target Raised to $83.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $57.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.92.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $78.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.96. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $82.44.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 404.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 833 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

