NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Scotiabank

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $23.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NFYEF. TD Securities raised NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price target on NFI Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

OTCMKTS NFYEF traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80. NFI Group has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $25.56.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

