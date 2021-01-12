NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

EGOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of NIC in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

NIC stock opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. NIC has a 52 week low of $15.49 and a 52 week high of $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.64.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $134.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIC will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NIC’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in NIC in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NIC during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NIC by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NIC during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in NIC by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

