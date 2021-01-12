NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,219 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 461,170 shares of company stock valued at $64,585,811. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE traded down $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,967. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.14. The company has a market capitalization of $227.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.85.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

