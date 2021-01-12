Nimiq Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.48 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $40.48 million and $3.14 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,348.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,105.49 or 0.03127368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.69 or 0.00395166 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $484.63 or 0.01370975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.90 or 0.00540058 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.50 or 0.00479515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00256176 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00020730 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,884,147,274 coins and its circulating supply is 7,140,397,274 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

