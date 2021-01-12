Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91) Shares Gap Down to $231.80

Shares of Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $231.80, but opened at $221.20. Ninety One Group (N91.L) shares last traded at $230.40, with a volume of 289,614 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ninety One Group (N91.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 227.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 217.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a GBX 5.90 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. Ninety One Group (N91.L)’s payout ratio is 71.01%.

Ninety One Group (N91.L) Company Profile (LON:N91)

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, private banks, and intermediaries. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

