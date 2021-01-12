Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Chemical Corporation is a chemical manufacturing company. It offers melamine, sulfuric acid, nitric acid and ammonia; fine chemicals, including special epoxy, flame retardant and disinfectant. Nissan Chemical Corporation, formerly known as Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd., is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Mizuho downgraded shares of Nissan Chemical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 14th.

Shares of NNCHY opened at $60.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average of $52.85. Nissan Chemical has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $62.35. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $426.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.63 million. Nissan Chemical had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 15.66%. Analysts expect that Nissan Chemical will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

