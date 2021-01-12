nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR traded up $2.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.32. 347,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 2.68. nLIGHT has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.96.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that nLIGHT will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $138,550.00. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,858.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,662 shares of company stock worth $6,130,959 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nLIGHT (LASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.