Noble Iron Inc. (NIR.V) (CVE:NIR) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.35

Shares of Noble Iron Inc. (NIR.V) (CVE:NIR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 13000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50.

Get Noble Iron Inc. (NIR.V) alerts:

Noble Iron Inc. (NIR.V) (CVE:NIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.46 million for the quarter.

Noble Iron Inc develops, markets, and sells enterprise asset management software for the construction and industrial equipment industry under the Texada Software name in Canada, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers cloud or client-based software applications to manage the equipment ownership lifecycle, including equipment purchasing; rental and sales transactions; inventory management, maintenance, and depreciation tracking; used equipment sales and disposals analysis; and inventory replenishment analysis.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Iron Inc. (NIR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Iron Inc. (NIR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.