NoLimitCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,605.00 (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $4,605.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NoLimitCoin alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006234 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 621,438,435 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NoLimitCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NoLimitCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.