Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM) Trading 12.7% Higher

Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM)’s stock price traded up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.62. 508,189 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 439,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a C$0.40 target price on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of C$39.47 million and a PE ratio of -42.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24.

In related news, Director Anita Young Algie sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$34,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 961,500 shares in the company, valued at C$439,405.50. Also, Director Mark Ireton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,440,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$504,162.75. Insiders sold 295,000 shares of company stock worth $103,075 in the last quarter.

About Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM)

Noram Ventures Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It explores for lithium brine deposits. The company's flagship property is the Zeus project comprising 1,214 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

