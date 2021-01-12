North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) PT Raised to $18.00

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its price objective boosted by Maxim Group from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

NOA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised North American Construction Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. TD Securities cut shares of North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.45. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $70.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOA. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,078,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after purchasing an additional 284,400 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 110.6% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 517,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 271,588 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,683,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,469,000 after buying an additional 98,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 24,395 shares in the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

