North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Stock Position in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 894,775 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 134,075 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Evolution Petroleum were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $146,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPM. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of EPM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. 1,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,175. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $5.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

