North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $10.82 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $348.25. The company had a trading volume of 162,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,805. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $350.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $339.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.60.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

