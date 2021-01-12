North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $5.74 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 17,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 55,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.24.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.42. 2,592,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,169,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.42, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,106 shares of company stock valued at $21,439,403 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.