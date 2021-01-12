North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 11,858 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,819 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 35.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 60.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 48,489 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTFC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

In related news, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $413,341.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 27,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $797,100.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,141 shares of company stock worth $2,051,042. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WTFC traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,173. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.78. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $426.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

