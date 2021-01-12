North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 125,190 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,190 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 94,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 160.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BCRX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.63.

BCRX traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 238,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,052,557. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 3.03.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. As a group, analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $109,378.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,543.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

