North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Monmouth Real Estate Investment makes up 0.9% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $8,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 187,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 42,619 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 36,960 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,927,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,924,000 after buying an additional 302,501 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after buying an additional 448,269 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MNR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.22. 19,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,056. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.73. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $17.92.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MNR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

