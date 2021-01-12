North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,041 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,902 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,317,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,002,182,000 after purchasing an additional 391,277 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,828,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,120,105,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,084,232,000 after acquiring an additional 937,809 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,455,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $953,857,000 after acquiring an additional 330,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,561,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $637,399,000 after buying an additional 929,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.98. 757,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,084,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.84 and its 200-day moving average is $58.59.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

