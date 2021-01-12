Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 70.2% from the December 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVFY opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. Nova LifeStyle has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92.
Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 174.62% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%.
Separately, TheStreet cut Nova LifeStyle from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.
About Nova LifeStyle
Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.
