Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 70.2% from the December 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVFY opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. Nova LifeStyle has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 174.62% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nova LifeStyle stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,752 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.61% of Nova LifeStyle worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Nova LifeStyle from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

About Nova LifeStyle

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

