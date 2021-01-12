Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.50

Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.50 and last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 7620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.10.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.35 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,496,461.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,986,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $129,132.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,341.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 329,454 shares of company stock worth $13,402,173. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

