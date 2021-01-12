Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.50

Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.50 and last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 7620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.10.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.
In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,496,461.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,986,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $129,132.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,341.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 329,454 shares of company stock worth $13,402,173. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nuance Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUAN)
Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.
