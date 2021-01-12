NuCypher Price Hits $0.18 (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. One NuCypher token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $67.72 million and $21.63 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00023881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00111785 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00065034 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00258005 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 89.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00061495 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher’s total supply is 1,068,984,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,000,000 tokens. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com

NuCypher Token Trading

NuCypher can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

