Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nutriband Inc. is primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company is engaged in developing to provide clinicians and patients with an abuse deterrent transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring opioid therapy. Nutriband Inc. is based in Orlando, United States. “

NTRB opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.89 million and a P/E ratio of -34.88. Nutriband has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.29.

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Nutriband will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. Its product line consists of an energy patch line; a weight management patch line; a multivitamin patch line; a children's multivitamin patch line; an amino acid patch line; an anti-wrinkle patch line; an insect repellant patch line; a detox patch line; a PMS patch line; a sleep patch line; and a nausea and motion sickness patch line.

