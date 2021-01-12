Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.07

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$68.07 and last traded at C$68.01, with a volume of 515290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$65.61.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) to C$55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, CSFB set a C$41.00 price objective on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$53.28. The company has a market cap of C$39.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.96.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.12 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 2.2399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 1,077.84%.

About Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

