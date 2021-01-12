NuVasive, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of NuVasive in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

NUVA has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NuVasive from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.12.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $56.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.90. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.70 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 82.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in NuVasive by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

